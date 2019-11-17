Infiniti introduced the “wild” car Zedro Notorious
The company Zedro Motors creates a customized body for Infiniti.
Zedro Notorious is a great title for this rather bulky car, which currently shows in Dubai. For those who are unfamiliar with the name Zedro is a new Lebanese company based in UAE which, according to information on its web site, aims to “create a comfortable, convenient and reliable exotic vehicle.” By the way, from the planned 100 copies of the series Notorious five are already sold.
The novelty is already using the “stuffing” Infiniti G37, including a V6 engine. But despite the fact that even the cabin is Infiniti spec, factory V6 gets a power of 1250 HP, a figure that never existed in the standard Infiniti. But it manifests itself in the desire Zedro become a universal supplier of coolest cars.
The company can implement all sorts of custom updates for Notorious, including the model with the maximum range toronadoes version of the Infiniti V6 that can go from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 3.4 seconds. However, for those who are looking for reliability, the best option is engine model with a more modest acceleration in 5.2 seconds (about both the 3.7-liter Infiniti V6).
Zedro is clearly building a case that can be made of fiberglass or carbon fiber in high-level models. On its web site Zedro reports that the individual settings include everything from material to interior, special wheels, headlights and tail lights at customer’s choice. Indeed, the company promises that every Notorious will be unique in some way. And it’s the Infiniti G37, it will be referred to as such for the convenience of registration and insurance.
Zedro is not talking about price Notorious, but according to preliminary information, it will be $ 65,000. Presumably, this is the starting price, because the supercar of carbon fiber with a capacity of 1250 HP is too cheap and a little doubtful.