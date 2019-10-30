Infiniti stops the production of flagship sedan Q70
Premium brand Infiniti, owned by Nissan, stops the production of its Q70 sedan. The new model, according to the press service of the company, will be available after 2021.
The main market for the flagship model Q70 was a US territory, but from January to October this year was 2196 sold cars, which is 37 % less than in the same period of 2018.
For comparison with example popular in America Lexus ES: they were sold 37 896. Or also the premium segment sedans, the BMW 5-series: 30 464 cars were sold during a specified period of 2019.
In the campaign to resolve the crisis, the brand “Nissan” also refused to produce models of Titan and Cube. There have been reports that production of the company’s Datsun, but they are not yet confirmed. Premium class Infiniti has left Australia and Europe, as a percentage of sales in America falls every year.