Infinity: Qatar has unveiled the official emblem of the FIFA world Cup 2022 (photo, video)
The international football Federation (FIFA) presented to the public the official emblem of the world championship to be held in 2022 in Qatar.
“A continuous loop is presented in the form of eight, which means eight stadiums that will host matches, but also a symbol of infinity, “—said in a press release by the press service of the governing body of football.
The Official Emblem of the 22nd edition of the FIFA #WorldCup was unveiled today as FIFA and host country Qatar reached another major milestone on the road to the world’s greatest football showpiece.
Note that the upcoming world Cup will be historic because for the first time in history will be held not in the summer — a tournament that will involve 32 teams (discussed the possibility of expansion of the final tournament to 48 players, but FIFA has refused this idea), will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022-th.
