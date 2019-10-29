Influential “thief in law” Taro gave Spain has an official video
In Russia, law enforcement authorities handed over to the representatives of Spain Tariel Oniani, who is considered one of the most influential “thieves in law” and was in the international wanted list on suspicion in participation in crimes in the territory of Spain. This writes PrimeCrime.
“Tariel Oniani was wanted by Interpol at the request of the Kingdom of Spain for bringing to criminal responsibility for participation in criminal organization operating in the territory of that state”, — said the interior Ministry of Russia.
From the message of the Ministry to be that participants of criminal group, to which belonged Oniani, accused of the theft of art objects and extortion.
Before the perpetrator could not be extradited to Spain because of his Russian citizenship. However, later the militiamen found out that he got it illegally. “After that, the defendant in the prescribed manner deprived of citizenship of the Russian Federation”, — stated in the message.
The Ministry also posted a video recording that shows how Oniani with handcuffed hands out of the paddy wagon under the supervision of law enforcement officers. Then inspected his personal belongings criminal authority in the presence of representatives of the Spanish police, the man put on a plane at Sheremetyevo airport.
The newspaper reminds that Tariel Oniani (Taro) — crime activist and businessman of Georgian origin, “thief in law”. One of the leaders “Kutaisi criminal group”. Tarot in the underworld was repeatedly suspected of involvement in the assassination attempt on criminal authority Ded Hasan (Aslan Usoyan) and Yaponchik (Vyacheslav Ivankov), but no official charges in connection with these incidents, the thief in the law by law-enforcement authorities never filed.
Tarot is known that together with accomplices in March 2009 in Moscow kidnapped the businessman. Having received part of the ransom of 200 thousand dollars, he freed the victim, however, required to pay the remaining share. After his arrest and trial he had served in the colony “Black Dolphin”, where he spent 11 years. 9 APR crime boss is released from prison. However, immediately ended up in jail because he is in the international wanted list.
