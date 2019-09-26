Informant: the White house wanted to conceal the contents of the conversation with trump Zelensky
The U.S. Congress released the text of the complaint anonymous intelligence officer on conversation with US President Donald trump with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, for which the Democrats initiated the procedure of impeachment of the American President. This writes Forbes.
From the text of the complaint States that the White house tried to block access to all the information about this conversation.
“The white house tried to hide information about telephone negotiations of Donald trump with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky,” says an anonymous informant.
“In the days that followed the conversation [of presidents], I learned that some officials in the White house intervened to “block” access to all the information about the phone call, especially an official verbatim transcript, says in the complaint. These actions underscored for me the fact that they understand the importance of what happened during the conversation”.
Officials told the informant that lawyers “sent” them to remove the transcript from the computer system in which such documents are usually stored for the “marginalizatsii, finalization and distribution among the staff of the office of the President”, said the anonymous complaint. The author argues that in the end, the transcript was loaded in “separate system that the rest of the time is used for the storage of classified information is extremely sensitive in nature.”
One of officials in conversation with the informant called the incident “abuse” the system, since the content of the conversation is of no importance from the point of view of national security.
Where did the complaint?
Intelligence officer filed a complaint to the inspector-General of intelligence Michael Atkinson in the framework of the law on the protection of whistleblowers, which provides protection to civil servants, has reported on the violations. On 13 September the Chairman of the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives Adam Schiff has published two letters from Atkinson.
In the first, the inspector was advised that considered the complaint “the calling of urgent concern” and warranted further investigation. The second letter Atkinson complained that trump was appointed acting Director of National intelligence Joseph Maguire blocked the transmission of the complaint to the Congress.
The complaint relates of the conversation with trump Zelensky, during which the American leader asked the Ukrainian to “study” the situation with former Vice-President of the United States Joe Biden (possible rival trump in the upcoming election) and his son hunter were part of the Board of Directors of Burisma Ukrainian Group.
Members of Parliament from the democratic party intend to check, did trump help from Zelensky and offered something in exchange. They launched the impeachment, which was supported by 200 parliamentarians.
The trump said that his conversation with Zelensky had a “great routine”. Initiation of an investigation he called a “witch hunt” and “harassment of the President.”
Zelensky said that trump during a call on him pressure is provided. “I am the President of an independent Ukraine. Me can push only one person — my son, who is six years old,” said Zelensky.
The full text of the complaint, see the link.
