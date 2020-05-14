Information security and accounting for beginners: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (may 15-17)
What: training Course ‘SEO professionals’
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This is a course of professional training in integrated Internet marketing focus on business development through in-depth study of SEO. Classes are conducted by leading experts with experience of promoting major Russian and foreign projects.
This course contains tools and mechanics for the practicing SEO specialists.
Proceed to online training!
Cost: free
What: Literary course “Ghosts of St. Petersburg”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This is an online course in the format of the city of Saint Petersburg in the context of Russian literature: from Pushkin to the authors of the XXI century. Most of the literary works, writers, and characters you know from the curriculum, but the author’s view will immerse you in a different literary world, which is full of mysteries, myths and mysterious events.
All videos were filmed in the dark to capture the atmosphere and spirit of the mystical literature of St. Petersburg. The author takes you through the places where lived writers and their heroes, and with the help of a quadcopter, you climb above the city and look at the context of the history from the height of bird flight.
The course is available on the link.
Cost: free
What: Virtual tour of the Rijksmuseum
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Rijksmuseum art Museum in Amsterdam, which is one of the twenty most visited art museums in the world.
You can visit it by going into the virtual tour at any time convenient for you.
Cost: free
What: Course “information Design in presentations”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Find out about 40 ways of visualizing data within a single style, learn how to work with fonts and color schemes, create infographics and get to know the many types of graphics and image processing.
This course will suit project managers who are constantly present their ideas, products, methods; the founders and participants of the startups presenting their projects to investors and partners; specialists, make internal and external presentations; the designers responsible for the data visualization, and others.
Join the course at any time. The training is free.
Cost: free
What: Online-visit the Hermitage
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Hermitage in Saint Petersburg has a collection numbering about three million works of art and monuments of world culture. It includes paintings, drawings, sculpture and objects of applied art, archaeological finds and numismatic material.
You can take a virtual tour of the Hermitage, thanks to the project “the Hermitage. Shot on iPhone”. In this project, 45 rooms and 600 works of art of the State Hermitage was filmed in one plan for iPhone 11 Pro Max. The film lasts 5 hours and 19 minutes.
To go on a virtual trip at any time convenient for you.
Cost: free
What: Course “Special way of Russia”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: the Course introduces students to key concepts of the Russian socio-philosophical thought of the XIX century. In addition to the socio-political views of Russian philosophers of the specified period, the course presents the cultural, philosophical and anthropological material.
Sign up for a coursebelow to view the instructional video lectures online.
Cost: free
What: Course “Modern art and ideas”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: the Course “Modern art and ideas” (Modern Art & Ideas) is for anyone who wants to learn more about contemporary art and its place in the world.
For five weeks you will study art in different contexts.
You will hear an audio interview with artists, designers and curators and learn a lot about their way of life. For example, how artists work; where do you get ideas; how to use household items to create works; how to respond to social, cultural and political issues of his time through works of art.
Start an exciting training, just by going on this website.
Cost: free
What: the Art of dialogue
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course is a unique opportunity for students to take another look at the dialogue to see it as a means of resolving misunderstandings that arise because of differences in vision, attitudes, positions. Typically, these differences become the cause of negative emotions, stop the implementation of projects, reforms, aggravation of social tensions and the like.
At the same time, the differences are a resource for development, especially when we cease to fear and begin to work, to use dialogue not just to socialize, but as a tool for understanding others.
Cost: free
What: accounting for beginners
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: If you want to form your own vision of the financial component of the enterprise, to understand the necessary for the economic activities of business processes, to increase knowledge in accounting and in practice, to prepare financial statements, which is the basis for decision-making by management — be sure to listen to this course.
During the training you will get the opportunity to go through the whole process — from creating the fictional production company to release the first set of financial statements. Through practice you will learn the theory of accounting and learn to understand financial statements.
Cost: free
What: Fundamentals of information security
When: Friday-Sunday, may 15-17, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Rapid development of the information society, in particular the Internet, creates new threats to our lives.
The modern world requires new knowledge, which is not given in schools and most universities. Today millions of people use computers, know about the existence of viruses, but I don’t know how to protect yourself from them. This is what will be discussed in this course. You learn the basic rules of handling personal information in the virtual world.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 23007
[name] => weekend in San Francisco
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-san-francisko
)
a weekend in San ФранцискоFacebookVkontakte
bookmark