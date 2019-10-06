Inhalation of lemon will help to lose weight
While the smell of vanilla gives the opposite effect, the researchers found. It turns out, certain scents can affect how we perceive our own body.
Who would have imagined that inhaling lemon can help us to achieve a more slender body, but the vanilla scent will lead to the opposite result. In the first study of this kind the author found that certain smells can change the perception of their own body. When exposed to different aromas, the participants had created avatars of themselves using a computer, they had their own feelings to convey your dimensions. The results differed depending on the smells.
If volunteers inhaled the lemon scent, their avatars became more slender, and under the influence of vanilla, by contrast, took on those of the volume, which they have but in reality was not. Thus, it is proved the influence of odors on perception, and because of this, experts believe that in the future it will be possible to develop a special portable devices like interactive clothing that will help to raise the self-esteem in everyday life.
From the obtained results, there are prospects in the fight for the health of patients suffering from body dysmorphic disorder, that is, the negative and distorted perception of the own body. It gives rise to severe eating disorders like anorexia and bulimia, which are very difficult to overcome.