Inhale-exhale: a group of “Boombox” presented a new song
Popular Ukrainian band “Boombox” presented a new song “DSH,” which will be included in the album Tamni code: Rubcon” as “Bezodnya” with Tina Karol.
The song can be streamed in the YouTube channel of the group.
Fans of the band say that the song is in Russian a little surprised, but immediately turned “on repeat”.
We offer you also the lyrics of the song.
DSH
We left a bit, quite a bit
Inhale-exhale,
Exhale-to breathe.
Compromises and fears cripple essence
Viscous, but hope to emerge.
Chorus:
Inside out does not mean inside,
Without you I can’t sleep.
As I run the stone in the chest
As broken glass, rolled mercury
When there is no one and as happens
Do not fear, I’ll stay here.
Soon becomes clear all that stuff.
To inhale-to exhale.
Exhale-to breathe.
You just breathe, breathe, breathe, breathe!
So I wanted to say: I was joking, forget it,
Close to stay.
Time heals, and I
as before, in a way.
Nothing’s to return.
Nothing’s to return.
To inhale – to exhale.
Exhale-to breathe.
Chorus.
My caravels sink, Shylock —
You cut her out of me!
They say the unit will withstand
A decent sharpen knives rogue.
When your blood is already all drunk,
When the truth under pressure get out,
I’m a month wykresu.
He meticulously dug the hole
But the eyes of the children sinless
Must not shed salty
To be trampled — inspired,
And happy to be inconsolable.
Note that the new album will also include “Trimi me” with The Gitas and the “Action 100%”.
Earlier, the Ukrainian group KAZAKY has pleased fans with a new job.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter