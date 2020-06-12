‘Inhuman crime’: a California man was poisoned, homeless and filmed it on video
Thursday, June 11, in California a man was charged with poisoning food of eight homeless. He also filmed the whole process on camera. This writes Fox News.
According to prosecutors, some of the alleged victims believe that they participated in the “food programme”. Some of them were hospitalized, according to a press release of the Prosecutor’s office orange County.
38-year-old William Robert cable of the San Andreas fault wounded homeless on food enriched oleoresin pepper, which is two times stronger than the pepper spray used by police.
“Over these people abused because they are vulnerable, said district attorney orange County Todd Spitzer. — Exploited and poisoned as part of a perverted form of entertainment, and their pain were recorded on video so that the attacker could again and relive it.”
The victim complained of various symptoms, including pristupoobraznoe condition, shortness of breath, vomiting and severe pain in the mouth and stomach. Many did not know that the food was unfit for consumption.
According to reports, the crimes began in mid-may. Cable was previously arrested may 22 in Huntington beach, where it was alleged poisoning.
Cable involved minors in their actions, said the police chief of Huntington beach Robert handy. He said he did the crime “even more reprehensible”.
“Inhuman nature of the crimes, combined with the harassment of vulnerable people is shocking,” added handy.
Cable filed charges eight counts of poisoning and one count of harm to an elderly person — all felonies. He was also accused of committing offenses against minors and of violating the rules of drinking alcohol or Smoking marijuana while driving.
He faces a maximum of 19 years and three months imprisonment if he’s convicted on all charges. Cable currently being held in the orange County jail on bail of $500,000.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2393
[name] => California
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kaliforniya
)
CA
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6850
[name] => homeless
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => bezdomnye
)
homeless
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27234
[name] => Crime
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kriminal
)
КриминалFacebookVkontakte
bookmark