Iniesta went through tough management decision “Barcelona” to dismiss Valverde

January 14, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Andres Iniesta
Legendary midfielder of “Barcelona” and Spanish national team Andres Iniesta commented on the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde from the post of chief coach of the Catalan club.
“Everything is done right. In any situation it is necessary to have respect for the person. No matter you like it as a coach or not” – quoted Iniesta AS.
As for a possible successor, then Iniesta saw this post of their ex-partner in the midline Xavi and the current coach of the national team of the Netherlands Ronald Koeman.
“Javi, maybe a little better to know the current situation at the club, but Koeman is much more experienced specialist. My candidacy? I have no coaching license”, – expressed his opinion Iniesta.