Injury, shock and death: terrible effects of fireworks on people and animals
Independence day is one of the most important American holidays, which ends with fireworks: sparkling flashes over the urban area, sparklers in the back yard, Roman candles by the lake. This is all great fun, unless you’re an emergency room physician, the parent is awakened from the noise of the child or the firefighter. But most of all because of the fireworks are suffering birds.
Fireworks fascinate, elevate mood and give a sense of celebration. But in fact they are rather more dangerous, especially if something went wrong.
Last year, 9 100 people in the US got to the emergency Department with injuries related to fireworks. According to the Commission on consumer product safety, more than a third of them were children under the age of 15 years. Most accidents occurred during the month preceding the 4th of July.
“What we see on the fourth of July? Oh, we see people hurt because of the fireworks almost all parts of the body,” says al Sacchetti, chief of Department of emergency medical care at the Medical center our lady of Lourdes in Camden, new Jersey.
“We are confronted with soft tissue injuries, faces, eyes, everything from burns or abrasions until the break of the muscles derived from the fact that you are too close watched the fireworks, while the techs were trying to figure out why it does not burn,” added Sacchetti.
National fire protection Association reports that about 18 500 fires caused by fireworks each year. We are talking about fires in cars, homes and even forest fires. For example, the fire in Arizona that has caused damage of more than $ 8 million and destroyed 47,000 acres (19 000 ha) of the territory, started because of fireworks, running during a party.
Fireworks not only pose a threat of injury, but also very dangerous for the environment.
One of the clearest examples of the dangers of fireworks for the birds is an incident in the city of Beebe (Arkansas). The inhabitants of this village suddenly filled with bodies 5 thousand red-winged blackbirds. Frightened by fireworks on the eve of New year, the birds fled so quickly that they were unable to Dodge any obstacles in its path, and crashed.
Suzanne West, Executive Director of the Center for wildlife Sarvi in Washington state, recalls that of salutes affects not only birds, but also a great many other forest animals — rabbits, squirrels, foxes — which are threatened by the noise and the falling coals. In the past three years in anticipation of 4 July, she repeatedly reported about the dead young eagle which, most likely, jumped out of their nests, panicky by firework.
The response of the animals to the fireworks can be seen without leaving the city. To do this, you should pay attention to the behavior of dogs.
Cherie priest from Seattle told me that her usually quiet dog Lucy during the fireworks it is very difficult to calm. For this, the animal has to hide under the blanket, though usually Lucy is not allowed to climb on the bed or sofa.
Rowley, Chow Oakland, California, according to the owner, can no longer survive the fireworks without medication. The owners start to give him doses of hemp oil (CBD) from a local pet store a few weeks before the 4th of July. Otherwise, “he just goes crazy,” says Simone Aponte, the owner of Rowley. But the injury is not limited to dog holiday.
“This summer there were so many fireworks, says Aponte, we gave him CBD almost every night.”
Frequent fireworks upset even people. For example, Rachel Bingham Kessler, artist and mother of two from Maine, says that a small island community not happy with the constant fireworks in a popular wedding venue in the summer.
Professional fireworks definitely less terrible than store-bought to run near the house. Experts agree that they are the most safe, and the people agree that they are the most impressive, but they can also scare animals and small children.
According to West, there is no perfect solution. Even professional fireworks harm the wild, although they are for a person less dangerous than fireworks, run of the house.