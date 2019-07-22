Inna Churikova is on the mend
Famous Soviet and Russian actress Inna Churikova, who was in intensive care after falling from the stage, is on the mend, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to apostrophe.ua.
75-year-old actress remains in the hospital.
“Thank God, all is well. Inna Mikhailovna was not fractures, and only injuries which, doctors say, will take place during the week,” said theatre Director mark Varshaver.
Inna Churikova was hospitalized in the evening of July 18. Actress brutally injured while playing in the play. The actress tripped on stage and fell into the auditorium. She in serious condition was taken to the Sklifosovsky Institute and placed in the intensive care unit.
The next day the actress was transferred to a regular ward, Churikova as doctors began to appreciate how “average weight”.
Inna Churikova is known for such Soviet films as “Morozko” (the role Marfusha), “the Elusive Avengers” (Blond Josie), “In the fire Broda no” (Tanya of Tetkina), “That Munchhausen” (Baroness prose writer jakobine von münchhausen), “Shirley myrli” (Praskovja Alekseevna Rabbit), and many others.