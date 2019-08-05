Inna Tsymbalyuk has shared a rare photo with daughter
August 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Model Inna Tsymbalyuk enjoys his family life and tried not to publicize your relationship with your spouse. Because so far in her blog does not add any picture with my husband, where we can see his face. However, photos with her daughter at times get into the blog model. For example the other day Inna posted photos with my daughter (whose name is still secret) and her little friend.
“I love for them to peek.” — wrote a celebrity. It seems that the girl is an exact copy of the mother, and even hair baby curl like Inna!
Loading...