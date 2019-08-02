Innocent joke of the patient almost blew him an operation: the doctors had to laugh
Rarely who is not afraid to go under the surgeon’s knife. And to conquer fear and nervousness, all good. Here is a Reddit user and shared in our own way to defuse the situation that was immediately accepted by many. One Reddit user asked what the worst could hear the patient before anesthesia? And users do not have anything to invent, but simply shared her funny and stupid stories. But the winner obviously went Dreble, who described how his innocent joke almost blew the operation.
This writes Bored Panda.
“Well, then, when I was 15, I had to operate the knee. The surgeon gave me a token and told to note need. I did as he was told: around sore knee in a circle and pointed its arrows. Signed: “Operate here””
“Unnecessary knee I drew the TIC and signed: “don’t touch”. But there were no doctors for half an hour, and I was bored. I started over the body to leave messages like “My Appendix you don’t get” and “What you’re looking for? Operation on the knee!”
“I even asked my mom to write on my back: “If you’re reading this, you are looking at the wrong side. Flip me!” As told then the surgeon, they saw everything. And laughed so hard that the operation had to be delayed”