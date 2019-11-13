Innovation Michelin universal tire for all seasons that will last 15 years
The vector of development of the automotive industry clearly directed to machines on electricity. But where is the tire industry?
In the view of the French Michelin, in a short time familiar to us pneumocylinders perish in the dustbin of history. In their place will come more technologically advanced airless tires, made on a sponge. These tyres are not afraid of punctures, lateral cuts, loss of elasticity and other problems inherent in the currently produced products. The service life of innovative “Shoe” for will be at least 10-15 years!
Moreover, one tire will be for winter and summer, but it is not all-season. The highlight of the wheel that when the season changes at special stations will be applied on a 3D printer a new tread pattern that corresponds to the time of year. I know, it sounds like something from science fiction. However, the prototype of such tyres already exists and passes the required tests.
Michelin understand that the introduction of the mass of the tire of the future — the process is quite complicated because I need to start at least to create the necessary roadside infrastructure (i.e. to contribute to the emergence of tires, able to work with new technologies). Yes, and the issue price is not in last place, because if the set of wheels will cost as much as half of the car, even the argument that these tires will last 15 years, hardly anyone will be able to convince of the need to abandon the usual rubber.
However, sooner or later the rejection of the tyres will happen. Damage to the environment caused by waste tyres lying in dumps and roadsides are immense.
But it’s all the future. And today at the suburban plant produce traditional Michelin tires for cars and crossovers.
In the shops of sterility, both in the operating room, clean and happy faces of workers and virtually no smell. In fact, it’s kind of an Assembly shop where different parts and materials through the steps to create the lid. By the way, if you put a tire into components, in its structure of about 200 different items.
Product quality and safety for motorists, Michelin is a kind of philosophy. And because multiple checking every (!) produced tires for defects here quite commonplace. The smallest marriage — and the lid goes under the knife.