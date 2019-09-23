Inoperable: new data on the health Zavorotnyuk
For three weeks the Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which was diagnosed with brain cancer, is in a private Moscow clinic. A close star will not comment on her condition. In the news refer to friends of the family, friends and patients of the clinic. One of them recently announced a disappointing news, Anastasia allegedly in a very serious condition.
Also, the journalist Sergey Mayorov reported that the actress had the second operation. It could ease her condition.
“Last night I was talking to Marina Potapova. It was the second operation and the doctors looked at the test results. There is hope that all can do. The diagnosis is that everyone is talking about is not final”, — said the presenter of the NTV channel.
Telegram-channel Mash brings new data on the state of the star. Writes that the tumor was inoperable. After observation, the doctors decided to keep her stable with medication.
It is also reported that the husband of actress Petr Chernyshev, who was with her at the clinic, forced to return to work. It contracts in the ice show Tatiana Navka.
We will remind, native Zavorotnyuk not comment on her condition. In this regard, the media appears contradictory information.
The network got the last interview Zavorotnyuk, which she gave a few months after the birth of the youngest daughter Mila.
