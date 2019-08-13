Insect invasion: city in Russia was attacked by moths-by-night (video)
In Russia, the moths-lived filled the streets of the city of Blagoveshchensk in the Amur region. This writes the “Amurskaya Pravda”.
It is noted that over the past weekend, on 10 and 11 August, near the embankment of the Amur river and monument to the armored formed a dense “drift” of insects.
Publishing posts a video of the incident. The footage shows how swarming mayflies sit on the road with a layer of a few centimeters, like snow. Dared to freely witness picked up a “snowball” of moths, showing their number.
From Monday morning, the wipers of the city gathered huge bags of dead insects.
Scientists link mass emergence of mayflies and mosquitoes from floods, which made changes to the ecosystem. In addition, the increase in the number of moths and their death is related to mating period. During the mating dance, the male dies immediately, and the female after laying eggs, the report says.
Biologists also warn about the increase and some species, including the gray vole.
