Insect life: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with children in new family photo
November 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The theme of the spookiest night of the year is fully disclosed. Two days after the celebration of Halloween Kim Kardashian has unveiled yet another extravagant way.
The title of Queen of Halloween Kim Kardashian can deliver if not for the suit, so for persistence. This year, the reality star gave vent to the imagination and appeared first in the image of the legally blonde Elle woods, after dressed a family in the characters of the cartoon “Flintstones”, and tonight has published in social networks really “spooky” way, to all the saints.
Family portrait of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West turned into a huge house flies, and the kids North, St., Chicago, and Psalm — in worms. But if the children in their shimmering costumes looked even charming, then Kim and Kanye truly shocked the public is Hyper-realistic details of their outfits.