Insects kill the girl contracted a terrible disease after a mosquito bite
In USA in Michigan girl contracted a rare disease after a mosquito bite. This writes the Inside Edition.
It is reported that 14-year-old Savannah DeHart felt a strong headache in early August. After a few days the girl has a fever and sick joints. DeHart was taken to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with a rare disease — virus Eastern equine encephalitis virus (South VVAL), the carrier of which are mosquitoes.
Now the child connected to a respirator. According to the girl’s mother, her brain tries to heal itself from the virus, so DeHart is unconscious, but begins to respond to touch.
“We are very proud of her and the small steps she makes every day. The doctors plan to pull the plug on her in the near future and we pray that all went well”, — said the woman.
The publication explains that people infected WEL, the incubation period lasts from four to 10 days, the duration of the acute illness usually lasts from a few days to several weeks, depending on severity. The virus is very rare — about seven diagnosed cases per year. It is known that people under the age of 15 years and older than 50 years are more prone to this disease.
As previously reported “FACTS”, a resident of Pakistan sick elephant disease after a mosquito bite.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter