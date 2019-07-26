Inside the Apple doctors counted a hundred million bacteria
In one ordinary Apple live about one hundred million microbes, get rid of them is impossible even with the most careful washing. To such conclusion scientists from Austria, decided to perform bacterial life inside conventional and “organic” apples.
The analysis has shown that the ordinary apples do not differ from “organic” on the number of bacteria, but less rich in species composition of microorganisms. When growing organic fruits do not apply fertilizers, pesticides and other chemicals, so more rich microbiome of the more expensive fruit looks logical.
In order to estimate the approximate number of bacteria in apples, the scientists crushed fruit into a fine dust with a special blender, and then determined the content of 16s RNA in the resulting substance. 16s RNA are molecules encountered exclusively in prokaryotic cells, plus, different microbes, these molecules have different structures.
“We have not received data that would clearly indicate to a higher microbial safety of organic fruits. Yes, a higher diversity of bacteria, but by itself this fact says nothing. So we’ll continue to accumulate data before making any conclusions”, say the researchers, noting that bacteria are an integral part of the world, so fear them not worth it. In the human body, for example, approximately a hundred trillion bacteria.