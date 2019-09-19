Insider about divorce demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher: “They break up for her was a nightmare”
The media continues to discuss the memoirs of a 56-year-old demi Moore Inside Out (Inside out), in which the actress recalled relationships with ex-husbands and other details of his past. On the background of the resonance of one of the friends movie stars commented on in the press, her divorce from Ashton Kutcher. According to an insider, gap has seriously affected her health and worsened psychological problems associated with age.
Separation from Ashton for her was a nightmare. It took her years to overcome the effects of their breakup… She lost confidence. In addition, at the time, she had worried thoughts about the changes in his career due to age… demi was always worried about the age difference with Ashton. And when he left her, blaming myself for everything, — said a source close to demi Moore.
With Kutcher, who was younger than her 15 years, demi has lived for over five years. The couple wanted to they had a child together, but the dream did not come true. At Moore suffered a miscarriage in her sixth month of pregnancy. Personal turmoil hurt the actress, and then she for several years was undergoing rehabilitation.