Insider about the plans for Hayden panettiere for the future: “She is very optimistic”
Despite the fact that this year has been for Hayden panettiere difficult, she is not discouraged and is very optimistic about their future.
Hayden is very cheerful and looking forward to a great next year
— said on the eve of the birthday of the actress is close to her source.
Yesterday the star celebrated its 30th anniversary in the company of closest friends. Well, later she celebrates birthday with his four year old daughter, Kaya Evdokia, which after the separation of his parents lives together with father Vladimir Klitschko of the Ukraine.
Recently, insiders said that Hayden decided to start a new life and planning to move from Los Angeles to new York. To this decision she came to after all the scandals, actively discussed by the public, with her boyfriend Brian Hickerson, with whom the actress started Dating shortly after the breakup with the Ukrainian boxer. After in may Hickerson beat panettiere and he was charged with domestic violence, Hayden decided to leave him.
Her friends and family worried about her for a long time. She needs to sort herself out,
said the insider.
In relation Hickerson now is trial. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.
I hope the judge makes the right decision. This is very important from the point of view of domestic violence against all women,
— spoken native Hayden.