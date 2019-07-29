Insider has named the new boyfriend of Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk long suffered from loneliness after a breakup with Bradley Cooper, the father of her daughter Leia. Model as reported by foreign sources, has already found a decent replacement for him. She allegedly struck up a romance with… Justin Theroux.
The insider said that the model several times went on dates with her ex-husband Jennifer aniston. They say that Irina shared with her friends, she feels a special connection with Justin. “Irina said that immediately felt relaxed in his company. They had dinner together. At this point, the model felt that between them have something. Some invisible communication”, — quotes the source of Gossip Cop.
While the Shake is ready to be brought started recently a novel to a new level. According to rumors, she’s going to hide some time in a new relationship, as it is now riveted the attention of the media and she didn’t want it messed everything up. Soon Justin’s birthday, where he invited Irina. However, she doubts whether she should accept the invitation, because then the rumors about their affair will receive confirmation.
Recently Irina, incidentally, attributed flirting with another man. It was about Alex Maxwell, creative Director of Vogue, in the arms of whom she recently filmed. Then a friend of the model said that the parting Shake, and Cooper was very painful, so the model wants to take a break from love stories. But, it seems that the plans have changed Shake.