Insider: “Robert Pattinson was planning to marry Kristen Stewart”
The media has leaked new details about the affair of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. Oddly enough, but fans of the Saga “Twilight” even six years after the breakup of the star couple love to talk about their romance.
The other day Kristen Stewart confessed on the Howard stern show that Robert Pattinson was her first love. She added that if the actor asked her to marry him, she said without hesitation, “Yes.” As it turned out, Robert Pattinson was also not against to take Kristen down the aisle.
Rob had no doubt that he would marry Kristen. When they arrived, he planned in a year or two to propose to her,
said a close friend of the actor.
But as you know, the affair Kristen Stewart with Director Rupert Sanders on the set of the fantasy “snow white and the huntsman” broke all the plans of Robert Pattinson.
A while Rob continued to believe that they are still married. He was just crazy about her,
— added the insider.
In late 2012 the pair have indeed reunited, but only for the sake of promoting the movie “Twilight. Saga. Breaking dawn: Part 2”, the finale of the franchise, who gave them not only glory, but also the amazing romantic experience. However, after the execution of all promotional obligations to the producers, the actors parted forever.
Since then, the ex-lovers no longer intersect. Kristen Stewart has concentrated on relationships with girls, including her girlfriend visited designer Alicia Kargil, singer Soko, model Stella Maxwell and writer Dylan Meyer. As for Robert Pattinson, he for three years was Dating singer FKA twigs, but this novel did not end with the wedding.