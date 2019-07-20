Insiders have denied the news about the engagement of Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson
News of the engagement of 26-year-old Cara Delevingne and 29-year-old Ashley Benson was premature. Anonymous sources close to the couple has assured journalists that the British model and American actress are not engaged, but are not going to leave.
In June, Kara and Ashley celebrated the first anniversary of their relationship. The source of their associates reported that Benson sold his house in Los Angeles and moved to Delevingne.
They are madly in love. All their friends get along well with each other. Kara and Ashley happy, — said the insider.
The network began to discuss the possible engagement of the pair when on the ring finger Delevingne and Benson came in the same ring. Internet users saw the decorations in the pictures with the rest of the celebrities in Saint-Tropez. In early June, Kara and Ashley confirmed in the social network of your novel, and several days later appeared together in public.