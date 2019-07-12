Insiders shocked by internships photographer Brooklyn Beckham
20-year-old Brooklyn Beckham a few years has not parted with the camera and already boasts a out the author’s photo album and filming for the leading designers. However, the current training of young celebrity British photographer Rankin has shown, that nothing the son of 44-year-old David and 45-year-old Victoria Beckham last year abandoned his studies at Parsons School of Design, where he passed a course in photography.
Newspaper the Sun with reference to insiders reports that colleagues of Brooklyn stunned by the lack of basic skills of shooting. According to them, he had difficulties, for example, with the installation of lights and camera setting.
Everyone knew that the job Brooklyn needs adjustment, but no one has suggested that it is not able to perform the simplest tasks. He is an absolute beginner in the business. Him had high hopes, but the start was a failure. Lack of skill Brooklyn tries to compensate with enthusiasm, — said the informant from the team that currently has Brooklyn.
David Beckham gave son his first camera when Brooklyn lost interest in school. The eldest child of the famous couple was very fond of a new thing. In 2017, he released an album of photos of What I See (“I see”), but the critics trashed it, calling the empty vanity project. Negative feedback is still not marred the career of Brooklyn. A year earlier, at the age of 17, the young photographer shot the advertising campaign Burberry and since then has not once worked with designers and models.
Brooklyn knows how only to press the button on the camera… Yet no one asked him to tea, but some of the team barely cope with the temptation. It has become a joke, added the insider.