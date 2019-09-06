Inspired: the star of the “Women’s quarter” flashed luxurious underwear (photos)
Star “Women’s quarter” and “League of Laughter”, beautiful Lera Tovstoles spoke earlier about the upcoming wedding with the colleague Adrey Luzan, flashed a figure in luxurious lingerie. Actress and model published on his page in Instagram post in which I told, than going to do this fall. She openly admitted that while she doesn’t have it. And to be inspired and to inspire his followers, she has published racy photos in beautiful lingerie.
“Today, just raking closet and get closer to the autumn clothes. Almost darkreel your picture and hang it on the wall. Cases a lot, and inspiration is zero. So I wore the trench, heels and lingerie” — written by Lera under the photo.
Subscribers Lera, among them stellar colleagues showered her with compliments.
Before the new season Valerie with Andrew inspired in Italy. They visited Rome, Venice and other cities. Couple shared vivid photos to social networks.
