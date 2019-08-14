Installed true causes of anorexia
An international team of scientists conducted an extensive study to determine what are the true causes of human anorexia. As it turned out this disease depends on psychological and physiological disorders.
Anorexia is called a syndrome, the main problem which is a lack of appetite in humans. This disease manifests itself as women (of the world 1-2%), and men (0,2-0,4% suffer from anorexia).
To understand what is the reason for the appearance of this man of the disease, researchers conducted a large-scale study that examined data on 17 thousand patients suffering from anorexia. After careful analysis, the researchers came to the conclusion that this syndrome is under pressure not only psychological but also physiological factors.
If before diseases such as anemia or diabetes were among the consequences of anorexia, but now the view of scholars has changed dramatically. In addition, the researchers concluded that anorexia may go near such psychological diseases as depression or schizophrenia.
Therefore, the researchers suggest a holistic treatment for people suffering from anorexia.