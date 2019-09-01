Installed, what exercises will help enhance memory in the elderly

September 1, 2019
20-minute sessions on a stationary bike can improve memory in people over 60 years. A study of scientists from the University of Iowa published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.

Установлено, какие упражнения помогут укрепить память в пожилом возрасте

Experts analyzed the health status of 34 elderly volunteers aged 60 to 80 years. All of them had to do spinning classes twice a day for 20 minutes. After researchers scanned the brain of subjects, and also gave them memory tests.

It turned out that even a 20-minute physical activity led to activity in the hippocampus, which is involved in the mechanisms of memory consolidation that is transition of short-term memory to long-term.

In addition, there were the strengthening of ties between the hippocampus, parietal lobes and prefrontal cortex, which is also responsible for memory and cognitive processes.

Thus, to pedal the bike on a daily basis is extremely useful not only from the point of view of physical load on the body, but also in terms of improving cognitive abilities.

