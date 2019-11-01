Instant coffee: its virtues and harm
More than 50% of the total coffee consumption in several countries accounts for the soluble option. Is there any benefit in this drink, and what damage he might to conceal?
Instant coffee is coffee made from coffee extract with the removal of water. There are two basic ways of making instant coffee.
First method: spray drying. The coffee extract is sprayed in hot air that quickly dries the particles, turning them into a fine powder or small pieces.
Freeze-drying. Coffee extract is frozen and cut into small fragments, which are then dried at low temperature under vacuum conditions.
It is believed that both methods preserve the quality, aroma and taste of coffee.
Does instant coffee antioxidants? Coffee beans are among the largest sources of antioxidants – substances that protect the body from cellular defects, inflammation, excess oxidation and cancer. In instant coffee antioxidants are present in very large quantity.
In addition, one standard Cup of instant coffee contains small amounts of potassium, magnesium and Niacin (vitamin B3). In General, instant coffee is associated with the same health benefits as other types of coffee.
Instant coffee contains less caffeine than boiled. One Cup of instant coffee that contains one teaspoon of powder can contain 30-90 mg of caffeine, while one Cup of boiled coffee contains 70-140 mg of caffeine.
Thus, instant coffee might be the best choice for those who need to reduce the consumption of caffeine, the high concentration which causes anxiety, sleep disturbance, upset stomach, tremors and rapid heartbeat.
Useful quality instant coffee. Given that instant coffee contains the same antioxidants and nutrients that regular coffee, it has similar positive effects:
However, it is important to keep in mind that many of the studies that have concluded that the above-mentioned properties of instant coffee, was only Supervisory.
Instant coffee has more acrylamide. Acrylamide is a potentially harmful chemical that is formed during the roasting of coffee beans. Found that instant coffee can contain twice as much acrylamide than coffee that is brewed. Excessive exposure to acrylamide can damage the nervous system and increase the risk of developing cancer.