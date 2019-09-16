Instead of a gift: the wedding day of her daughter’s father killed himself, exploded with the house (photo)
A resident of the town of Edgewood in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania killed himself by blowing up his own house. 59-year-old John Evans committed suicide on the wedding day of their daughter Lauren. At the time of explosion most of the members of the family were at the wedding ceremony.
The police came to the conclusion that Evans, the father of three daughters, turned on the gas in the basement and set it on fire. Neighbors heard the crash, which took for the bombing. The body of John found in the ruins of the building.
The reasons for such action are still unknown. “This gentleman had his personal problems,” foggy said the local police chief to CBS.
