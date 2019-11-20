Instead of a pillow: video of a kitten who gets to sleep on a fluffy dog sleepy, touched network
Network touched by the video, published on the online platform Reddit. On fluffy sleepy dog, doze, leaning his head against the metal crossbar of the table, getting comfortable to sleep little kitty.
So vewy sleepy from r/aww
Users found the video “minimise” and asked the author in the comments to have an account for the Pets in Instagram or on Facebook, wanting to see more movies with their participation. “Share them with cuteness! You can’t enjoy it yourself, it’s not fair!”.
“How cute!”, “Just a sight for sore eyes!”, “Kitten directly buried in this soft wool”, “I Wish I could be in his place,” wrote the user. And someone regretted the dog, thinking it was a pesky kitten he was tired of his harassment.
