Instead of a syringe and a scalpel. “Yeast complex of youth” — will rejuvenate for 9-10 years
“Happiness excludes old age. Who keeps ability to see beauty, he does not age…” Franz Kafka, a friend, of course you’re right! Happier than we women, more than we love life, the more beautiful look. A true pleasure from each and every day makes a person young and inspired and fresh. I want to give our lovely readers one recipe that I’m sure will bring joy. Even in the FOURTEENTH century, Queen Nefertiti used a similar mask to rejuvenate, it consisted of a yeast as the active component, also in the present water and olive oil. We have a different recipe, advanced.
Yeast facial mask just created in order to carry out a course of rejuvenation. It can be done 1 time and immediately feel the effect, but it is best not to stop and continue to do a mask 2 weeks, every day.
Salon treatments are relaxing! If you take up the matter responsibly, you can get astounding results from applying the mask. Wrinkles… Where do they go?
Yeast mask
INGREDIENTS
2 tsp. fresh yeast
6 tsp of warm milk
1 tsp. honey
3 tsp. starch
a few drops of oil of vitamin E
a few drops of oil of vitamin A
For this effective mask you need to take only live yeast, dry is not suitable: the mask will lose its wonderful properties. Pleased with the low cost of this product, so rejoice, ladies!
Oil vitamins A and E can be added if desired. Even without them, the mask works fine. Of course, vitamins enrich the skin with nutrients, but if they are not at hand, do not worry and do it anyway. masochku. Then you can buy in a pharmacy, the cost of these valuable vitamins downright funny! But the effect of the application superior to many cosmetic products.
APPLICATION
1. Pour 2 tsp. of live yeast, warm milk, and give mass to stand for 20 minutes. Get liquid Foundation to mask.
yeast mask
2. Take 8 tbsp of the liquid base and add to it 1 tsp of honey. Note:
if you’re allergic to honey and other bee products, honey can easily be replaced 1 tsp. of yogurt mixed with a pinch of bran.
3. Add to the mix 3 teaspoon of normal potato starch, all mix well. Mask should resemble the consistency of melted condensed milk. We should also add here the oil vitamins A and E. the Basis is ready!
4. Depending on the skin type of the mask must be supplemented with certain ingredients for more effectiveness.
If you have dry skin, add a little butter, 2 tsp will be enough.
If the skin is combined, add 2 tsp of freshly squeezed carrot juice.
If skin is oily, it will be useful to add 2 tsp. of fresh potato juice.
5. Gently dip the brush into the mask and apply it on the skin as if drawing this substance on your face. No need to apply the mask on areas around the eyes and around the mouth. Apply a few layers of yeast masks!
Apply one layer, it dries in just a minute, then several times doing the procedure. I usually put 5 layers. Also I put a mask on the neck and décolleté: the care of the skin in these areas is especially important. The number of life-giving compound, made on this recipe is enough for face and neck!
6. Keep the mask for 20 minutes and wash off with warm water. All!
7. The yeast rejuvenating course includes 15 procedures that are worth doing every day.
After 2 weeks you will rejoice: the skin becomes rejuvenated, the face will get a lovely glow and more toned oval.
THE ACTIVE COMPONENTS OF THE YEAST MASK
1. Yeast
Contain amino acids that help the skin become elastic and nasty, smooth out wrinkles. Yeast also excrete toxins from the skin pores, removes dead cells.
2. Honey
Honey is an active enzyme that will detoxify the skin and improve blood circulation in the skin.
3. Vitamins A and E
Oil vitamins enhance the production of collagen, help to avoid thinning of the skin, removes inflammation.
What to do when the smiles are now a bit? What to do if you notice prematurely resulting in the face wrinkles? What to do when the time changes the body, and becomes for this reason sad? Best helps, of course, the beauty ritual. When you care about yourself, you begin to appreciate yourself, love and respect. Due to this bloom, and things start to go smoothly!