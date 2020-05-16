Instead of coal gosshaht “Centrenergo” started to use gas Kolomoisky
PJSC “Tsentrenergo” after inclusion in the work of oil-gas block in Tripoli TPP have included the same unit at Uglegorskaya TPP.
“At today’s meeting in the Ministry (of energy and environmental protection – if) representatives Centrenergo confirmed that included another oil-gas block – at Uglegorskaya TPP. I think that this is wrong, because they have in storage a lot of coal, which deteriorate and burn,” – said in comments to the Agency “Interfax-Ukraine” people’s deputies Yury Omelchuk (fraction “servant of the people”) attending the meeting.
According to him, the acting Minister of energy and environment protection Olga Bukovec drew the attention of the member of the Directorate “Tsentrenergo” Sergei Kolesnikov to such actions of the company, and noted that it is necessary to consider them from a legal point of view.
At the same time, as noted also present at the meeting, the Agency source, who requested anonymity, Bukovec announced the intention to raise this issue with the Prime Minister.
The source claims that the purchase of gas “Tsentrenergo” to ensure working gas is 100 million cubic meters per month.
According to him, the acting Minister said about the inadmissibility of the transition to work for oil-gas blocks, given the surplus of coal, 1.5 million tons and the large debts of state-owned mines, stressing the need for speedy calculations “Centrenergo” on these debts.
According to a source, the company’s representatives again argued their actions to the economic performance of oil-gas blocks, but did not provide the acting Minister of calculations, as has been agreed for another meeting on may 8, discussed the issue of introducing oil-gas block in Tripoli TPP.
In addition, the acting Minister also drew attention of representatives of “Centrenergo” that the inclusion of oil-gas blocks in the work shall be set forth exclusively in terms of lack of electricity, and today the market is just a different situation, he said.
As reported, on may 12 MP from the “Batkivshchyna” Mikhail Volynets and his colleague from the faction of “European solidarity” Michael Cooper called on the Prime Minister D. Smagala, as well as acting Minister of energy O. Bukovec to deal with the procurement of energy for state company “Centrenergo”.
In addition, Cooper has addressed with Deputy inquiry to the NAB, SAP and RRT with the requirement to investigate the corruption schemes of the oligarch Igor Kolomoisky at the state enterprise “Centrenergo”.
At the end of February ZN.UA wrote that “Centrenergo” has become unprofitable, its losses by the end of 2019 could amount to 2.5 billion UAH. The guards of the businessman Igor Kolomoisky, which is associated with the company’s management allegedly devised several schemes of supplies of coal and electricity.
In August last year, the portal enkorr reported that the company “Centrenergo” has signed a contract for the supply of coal from Russia to 400 million UAH with the “Oil Force”, is the founder and Director of which is directly related to the activities of the group “Privat”.