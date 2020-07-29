Instead of “kid pack” will be payments in the Cabinet called the amount
The Cabinet decided to pay 5 thousand UAH per one newborn is a “baby package”.
It is expected that the money will be available to the special account in PrivatBank, and used only for the purchase of goods for the newborn.
The decision was taken during Cabinet meeting today, 29 Julia, RBC-Ukraine online reports.
As reported by Minister of social policy Marina Lazebnaya, you are prompted for the target compensatory payment in the amount of 5 thousand UAH for citizens whose the child was born, to issue a special card with a special regime of use.
At the time of implementation of the pilot project will be installed in retail outlets, which can be bought with this money, only certain products.
The decision will be finalized within three days together with the Ministry of justice.
As reported, in January, the Cabinet planned to amend part of the “baby box”. Help the government planned to pay for the expense of budget funds.
telegraf.com.ua