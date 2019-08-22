Instead of rags “DNR” over the Donbas unexpectedly raised the Russian flag: what happens (video)
Thursday, August 22, in the cities in the occupied territories of Donbass instead of flags “LDNR” on the flagpole to raise the flag of Russia.
The network posted a video shot in Donetsk. The author of the video claims that the Russian tricolor was raised on the flagpole instead of hanging there earlier flag of “DNR”.
Apparently, the “leadership” of the pseudo-republics, do not lose hope of joining territories to Russia that the latter do not hurry, so decided to respond to the Day of Russian flag celebrated on August 22.
As previously reported “FACTS”, from Kiev, who visited the occupied Donetsk have relatives, described the city’s situation as “chaos and despair”.
