Instead, profits from gas transit, Ukraine will receive losses from the transit of electricity in Transnistria
Gas negotiations with Russia stalled. Cheerful and optimistic reports Goncharuk Prime Minister and Minister of energy Argelia in October in the past. Now viewers can only watch the harsh and vigorous promises Goncharuk and Oriela: the winter pass without Russian transit. The change in rhetoric is logical. The Brussels consultations have stalled. Even the ever-cheerful, European Commissioner Sefcovic sour and seems resigned to the termination of gas transit through Ukraine.
But the representatives of Russia cheered and after the last meetings were demonstirovali a good mood. The reason for the good mood of the Russians was the wonderful work of the Verkhovna Rada. Or rather, Committee of Parliament on energy issues. And more precisely — its President Andrei Gerus. Of course, I will not argue that Gerus “agent of Moscow”, but his actions helped Russia in gas negotiations.
After all, one of the problematic issues of gas talks is to supply gas to Moldova and partner for Russia, Transnistria (Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic). With the termination of transit through Ukraine without Russian gas (at a good cheap price) will be Moldavskaya GRES in Transnistria, which belongs to the Russian “inter RAO”. Ukraine wanted to use this chance to put pressure on “Gazprom”.
But now Russia can be calm and with a clear conscience (if you do not agree on the contract) to disable the transit. Electricity in Moldova and Transnistria will be. And the credit for this directly Andrey Gerus and Igor Kolomoisky, who together “pushing” the import of electricity from Russia. Now the structure of the family and associated with Kolomoisky-Gerus will be able to organize the actual transit of Russian electricity to Moldova and PMR. This is what Russia needs to avoid the black-out on friendly territory of Transnistria.
Now in Tiraspol can put a lifetime monument to Gerus. Moreover, the etymology of the surname Gerus can point to his Moldavian origin. And he can be proud of, because it is not the first “Moldovan” in politics. This father Svyatoslav Vakarchuk Ivan (Minister of education), Tigipko (also exports electricity), and finally the ex-President Poroshenko.
By the way, yesterday, 5 November, Ukraine has set a new record imports of electricity — a capacity of 1.2 GW. Although Gerus stubbornly silent about their “victory” and constantly proves a small import volumes and unprofitability.
In fact, Gerus and Kolomoisky is not given to the Prime Minister Goncharuk to play the role of peacemaker of gas. Moreover it is now forced to make excuses for imports from Russia, while they themselves secretly laughing with him.
Conflict Goncharuk and Kolomoisky has been developing for a while. Now this conflict has not only provided its sprouts, and fruits. The Chairman of the Committee on energy lying Andriy Gerus like a real craftsman churning out a lobbying action on the electricity market, which undermine the credibility of the government and personally Goncharuk.
Regarding fraternal assistance to Moldova and Transnistria from the Ukrainian side and personally Kolomoiskiy-Gerus, it is worth noting the opacity of the expected contracts for the supply of electricity. After all “formula Gerus” allowed imports from Russia and Belarus and its transit of electricity to Moldova and Transnistria under direct contracts. And there no one will ever know what the price of electricity. And they can be significantly below market.
Thus, the actions of Gerus in the position of Chairman of the energy Committee led to the adoption of openly lobbying decisions on import of electricity, and now the “bandwagon” to the government on gas talks on gas transit. I have to say that Gerus has deprived Ukraine of one of the arguments against termination of Russian gas transit through Ukraine.