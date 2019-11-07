Instruction: how to recognize cancer in family members
It is very important to consult a doctor and catch the disease, if any, at an early stage.
Spouses and aged parents. After 40 years, begins to grow the possibility of developing all types of cancer, and at the age of 60-65 years old people are the main risk group.
The difficulty in early diagnosis of cancer in older people is that they accumulate a lot of chronic diseases, therefore more difficult to notice alarming symptoms.
Should pay attention to common signs. So, the man suddenly starts to lose weight, complaining of fatigue, insomnia, aching muscles. All this can be a lot of reasons, but in any case should be checked.
Youth. There are certain cancers that are most often found at flowering and full of energy people.
So, breast cancer usually occurs in women after 40-50 years, but it happens and at girls. You need to pay close attention to tumors, nipple discharge, changes in shape, thickening of the skin on the chest.
Young is Hodgkin’s lymphoma. A third of all cases occur in the age group of 20-40 years. One of the symptoms, which can draw the attention of the close — enlarged lymph nodes.
Melanoma is one of the most common types of cancer in women under 30. They love sunbathing, including tanning, which increases the risk of developing. In this case you should pay attention to changing moles.
Children. About a third of all cancer in children is leukemia. In this case, the characteristic weakness and fatigue, reduced activity, pallor of the skin. The child may suffer from headaches and dizziness, experience chills, or shortness of breath.