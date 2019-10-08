Instructions received: date became known the probable absorption of Belarus by Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Federal Executive bodies of the Russian Federation to study the issue of timing of the legislation of Russia and Belarus in various fields. The challenge they have to cope until 2020, reports RBC, citing an unnamed source close to Russian government.
Another close to the government source confirmed the information about the order of the President of the Russian Federation and the period up to 1 January. He said that each Agency should prepare proposals in their field (for example, the Ministry of Finance on the issue of harmonization of tax systems).
Do not deny the existence of such instructions and at the official level. So, in the Russian Ministry of Finance stressed that “the question is studied”. From this Department expect, in particular, proposals for harmonization of the two tax systems.
In addition, the information about the unification of tax systems was confirmed by the Minister of foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei, however, cautioned on the timing of the training.
“Today it looks, I would say, as a political goal. The work on the code should be conducted for at least several months, and even years,” he said.
At the same time, the press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov preparation for synchronization of the laws is denied. “No. By December 1, needs to be agreed upon road map for the integration in the framework of the Union Treaty”, — he explained.
