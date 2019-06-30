‘Insulin caravan’: dozens of Americans going to Canada for cheap insulin
Residents of Minnesota came to Canada to buy insulin in the neighboring country this medication will cost 10 times cheaper than in the US, says the Voice of America.
The group “Caravan to Canada” drove from Minneapolis (Minnesota) in the canadian London, to buy in a local pharmacy insulin, is vital to people suffering from type 1 diabetes.
According to participants of the “caravan” Nicole Smith-Holt, the group – about 20 people. According to Smith Holt, her 26-year-old son died from diabetes in June of 2017, as had to save money on unnecessarily expensive injections of insulin.
In may, a similar caravan had already crossed the canadian border, and Smith-Holt, too, was part of that group. According to her, this time the caravan was joined by more people. People are forced to travel from the USA to neighboring Mexico and Canada to buy drugs at reasonable prices, and they will continue it in the future, the woman added in an interview with Reuters.
The canadian CBC in may reported that in local pharmacies noticed a surge in buyers from the U.S. who come to Canada in search of cheaper medicines.
The price of insulin in the United States increased from 2012 to 2016 by almost two times: from 2864 to $ 5705 dollars for a year’s supply of medicines. This is stated in the study, which was published in January.
According to Smith Holt, most of the participants of the caravan bought a three-month supply of insulin, thus saving around 3,000 dollars each. Total savings from travel amounted to about 15-20 thousand dollars.
Insulin is sold in canadian pharmacies without a prescription, however, all participants of the caravan, was a prescriptions from American doctors. This may be required when crossing the us border to prove to the guards that insulin was not purchased for resale in the United States.
The human rights organization T1International calls “insulin crisis” situation in the United States for people suffering from type 1 diabetes. Quinn Nystrom, head of T1International in Minnesota, wrote in may on his Twitter account that the price of one ampoule of insulin in the United States – $ 300, while in Canada the same ampoule, released under a different brand, can cost about $ 30.
“We know that many people are unable to participate in the trip, as they were not able to afford travel to another country to buy there insulin”, the statement said Elizabeth Pfister, Executive Director T1International.