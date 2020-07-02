Integration of energy markets of Ukraine and the EU: Stefanyshyna held with Commissioner online meeting
Vice Prime Minister on European and Euro-Atlantic integration Olga Stefanyshyna discussed with the European Commissioner for energy Kadri Simson, the implementation of the updated energy annexes to the Association Agreement and bringing Ukraine to the green course of the EU. This was discussed during the online meeting Stefanishina and Simpson, reports the European integration portal.
“Among the key objectives of the intensified dialogue between Ukraine and the EU in the energy sector is to further the introduction of the updated Annex XXVII to the Association Agreement, by the implementation of EU law into Ukrainian legislation. This will lead to the main goal — full integration of the energy markets of the EU and Ukraine“, — said Stefanyshyna.
Olga Stefanyshyna also stressed that Ukraine remains a reliable partner in gas transit to member States of the EU, because the Ukrainian GTS is an integral part of the European energy system and flexible tool for providing energy security on the continent, which is especially important in the context of the project “Northern stream-2”.
In addition, during the conversation Olga Stefanyshyna noted that Ukraine is actively seeking to join the European green course and prepares position papers regarding the participation of Ukraine in the EU.
“Green course involves changes in some sectoral policies of the EU, and for Ukraine it is important at the early stages to be in close dialogue with the EU on these changes.
Today, when we launch the update process of the Association Agreement, the importance of this dialogue becomes even greater. It is important for us to support an approach to rational use of natural resources, which will not harm the environment”, — stressed the Vice Premier.
telegraf.com.ua