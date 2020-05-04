Intelligence agencies of the five countries have accused China of concealing data about the outbreak of coronavirus
China intentionally destroyed information about the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan. To such conclusion the special services of the USA, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. About it writes DW.
China deliberately concealed or destroyed evidence of an outbreak of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. On Sunday, may 3, reported the London newspaper the Daily Telegraph, citing a 15-page report prepared by an intelligence Alliance of the “Five eyes” (“Five Eyes”), which includes the special services of the USA, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
The document States that the government of China, “posing a threat to other countries”, hide any news about the appearance of coronavirus, forcing doctors to silence or kidnapping them, destroying the data on the virus in laboratories and in refusing to grant the foreign biomaterials scientist working on a vaccine.
According to the authors of the report, Beijing in early December 2019 had evidence of transmission from person to person, however, denied this fact until January 20. According to the document, January 3, the national Committee of health of China gave instructions to destroy samples of coronavirus and not to publish information about the unknown infection.
Experiments with coronavirus
The report shows that the Australian government trained and financed a group of Chinese scientists from the laboratory involved in genetic modification of the deadly coronavirus that can be transmitted from bats to humans and is not treatable.
We are talking about a group of scientists led by Dr. Shi Jinli from Wuhan Institute of Virology, which in 2013 conducted a study on samples of faeces podkovonos bats in a cave in Yunnan province. They found that at least one of approximately 50 viruses detected in the samples, 96% genetically similar to the virus SARS-CoV-2 that causes SARS COVID-19.
Scientists have also conducted studies on the synthesis of coronaviruses similar to SARS, to determine whether it is transmitted from bats to mammals. The study, carried out in November 2015 in conjunction with the University of North Carolina, showed that the virus is similar to SARS, can be transmitted directly from bats to humans and is not treatable.
Differences in Western intelligence agencies
As the Daily Telegraph, between the security services, members of the Alliance “Five eyes”, disagreement about the origin of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. While Australian intelligence believes that the virus appeared on the market in Wuhan, which corresponds to the official authorities of the PRC, the U.S. intelligence community includes 17 agencies, including the CIA and FBI, has not yet decided on the final conclusions about the origin of the virus, however, is skeptical of the Australian version.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 202
[name] => China
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kitaj
)
China
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27233
[name] => World
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => mir
)
The world
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark