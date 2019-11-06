Intentionally create conflict: in “Diesel Show” spoke frankly about the scandal on “Tancah s…
On the show “Dances with stars z”, another scandal broke. The last broadcast was brought to tears actress “Diesel Show” Victoria Bulitko and caused a storm of indignation. Before the dance showed a video — card party, which was taken out of context the words of Victoria about colleagues at a Comedy show. Bulitko claims that her words made it seem like she “diesels” conflict. The icing on the cake was the picture. Joint photo of actors in “Diesel Show” on air with effects turned from color to black and white, then went cracks.
Victoria recorded a video response in which he told what was said really.
View this post in Instagram
An angry post on Facebook wrote the chief editor of “Diesel Studio” Alexey Planarwho knows how to create such a show. He’s 13 years ago worked to create the channel “1+1” of the first season of show “Dances with stars z”. In an interview with “FACTS,” Alex expressed his opinion on the scandal.
— Not for the first time on the project pull phrases out of context, said Alex Blanar. — Air sounds are not at all what Vick says. Such installation I call rude, unprofessional and even sabotage.
At least the video clearly shows that it is mounted on the floor. It is unclear why they do this? Want to quarrel with Vick “Diesel Show”? Affect our team? I don’t know how to answer this question. Vika we love and always support.
And this picture just brought her to tears. The impression that people live in another country, do not see what is happening around, have not heard what trouble the team of humorists in October last year (October 20, 2018 the bus with the artists “Diesel Show” got in an accident near Kiev, killed actress Marina Poplavskaya. — Ed.). It was a terrible night for everyone who was on the bus and went through all the horror. There was Vick. Seeing the movie this cracked photo and she started crying. That’s why to bring the actress to such a state?
— The conflict to escalate is not the first time?
First Vick of Bulitko tried to quarrel with Lena Kravets, called their biggest rivals. In fact, we have a good relationship, we communicate well. Invented artificial conflict within the show. Well. Then they tried to break a couple of Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar with the judges. Another absolutely non-existent conflict. In the air said afterwards that they made up, supposedly, Vick apologized. Nonsense! There was no conflict! To anyone she didn’t apologize!
— What was actually?
— The usual professional attitude of judges and participants of the project. Professionals evaluate the performances of the participants commented, is not always praise, that’s fine. And then the conflict, resentment?
Every time written diaries, from the Wiki trying to draw out, to provoke her to say something negative. Why do it? Wick is non-confrontational people, all know it. She came in “Dances” to please people, to create a bright room on your favorite shows.
Vicki and there was no conflict on the project. Well vote for her viewers. Fans write positive reviews online. We all see it.
“Tantsi z with a stars” is a wonderful project which very much Vick gave. But screenwriting-editorial team just kills it, creating scandals where there are none. We don’t work. After all creativity is supposed to be fun, not offend people. Yes, we are ridiculing the vices of society, social phenomena, of officials, but it does not offend a specific person.
— Not tried to dissuade Vick from participating in the “Tantah”?
She made a decision and we supported him. What can, we do not doubt. Vika is a hero for us. Extreme two or three weeks she simultaneously starred in three projects, preparing for new concerts “Diesel Show” and practiced the dance. Vika and Dima trained at night until three o’clock. They are the only ones who left the office after me. Now Dikusar left with Bulitko tour to prepare new numbers. In the next broadcast will show two dances.
— How the scandal may affect the results of the next air?
— Even think about it, the organizers of the project. I personally believe that the result of the ether should affect exclusively judges ‘ scores for dance, scores from viewers. At the end of the program the results are summarized and show leaves the one with the least points. In case of equal points the priority should be given to the results of voting fans of the show. So it is accepted all over the world. These are international rules. We don’t want to play undercover games, do everything openly. I do not think that the truth of their couple can’t get from the show. We just want to make it real to people were shown the truth and the big show, not flimsy scandals.
We will remind, past the ether left a couple of actor Alex Yarovenko and one of the strongest dancers of the project Alena, Shoptenko. After the “dance for life” the judges have not made a choice in their favor. Alex in one of the esters were outraged that his family is spread unflattering rumors. Because of this, the actor even wanted to leave the project. In an interview with the “FACTS” told Shoptenko.
Also tried to attribute the novel the dancer Ilona hammer and TV host Vladimir Ostapchuk. There were rumors that she was the cause of the divorce of a partner. But Ilona stated categorically that between them Ostapchuk exceptionally creative relationship, she is happily married.
Actor Michael Kuchuk left the show with the scandal. He refused to take part in the “dance for life”, voluntarily left the floor. He was supported by partner Elizabeth Druzhinin. In an interview with “FACTS,” they said to each ether “was like to be shot”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter