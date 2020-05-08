“Inter” and “Milan” has presented the project of the new arena at a cost of 1 billion euros (photo)
The Milan clubs inter and AC Milan presented a joint project to build a new stadium and an amusement Park in the “San Siro”, it is reported these clubs on the official websites.
Arena loses in capacity of about 20 million (from the current 80 018) and will be located close to the old stadium “Giuseppe Meazza”, which in the future will leave only the lower tier of the stands to use as part of the sports and entertainment cluster.
Also near new arena, the Milan clubs will be established as green zone with an area of 106 thousand square meters. The project will cost about 1 billion euros.
We will remind, stadium “San Siro”, later called “Giuseppe Meazza” in honor of the world champion 1934 and 1938, was opened in September 1926.