Inter Beckham changed the club logo as a sign of social isolation (photo)
David Beckham
Football club “inter Miami”, one of the owners of which is the former star of “Manchester United” and England’s David Beckham changed the club crest to draw people’s attention to the importance of social isolation in a pandemic coronavirus COVID-19.
The club disunite two herons, who are now keeping a distance from each other on the branded logo.
“There’s never been so important to listen to the recommendations of the authorities to defend the unity and to participate in social isolation,” – said Vice-President of “inter” Chris Allan, the club’s press service.
In the debut season of “inter Miami” lost two starting match against “Los Angeles” (0:1) and “DC United” (1:2).
Because of the coronavirus regular season of MLS has been suspended and will resume no earlier than 10 may.