“Inter” — “Borussia” (Dortmund): the online broadcast of the match of the Champions League

Wednesday, October 23, at the stadium “Giuseppe Meazza” in Milan, able to accommodate just over 80 thousand spectators in the group stage of the Champions League will be a duel between inter and Borussia Dortmund (beginning at 22:00).
Words before the match
Antonio Conte, head coach of “inter”: “Every match is like a new step in our way. In addition, I would like to see progress in all aspects. Understand that needs to try and win. At the same time realize that we would meet a strong opponent. We must be focused and give your all, to not to regret after the final whistle. But this should be done quietly. To call the upcoming match ending is a little too much. Clearly, this is a very important game against an extremely strong opponent, but finals are played in the later stages of the season“.
Marcelo Brozović, a midfielder of “inter”: “I’m at inter 3-4 years, but now we have the best team in all that time. The composition is strengthened by a number of experienced players. Now we need to continue to work hard and prove their ambitions in the field. It’s an important and difficult match and we will play in front of their fans and want to win“.
Lucien Favre, head coach of “Borussia”: “Despite the lack of Royce and Alcacer, we have enough depth in the composition and skills of the available players to do well. Goalkeeper Roman Burke did not train yesterday, but today it feels much better. Will he be able to play, decide after the final training“.
Julian Weigl midfielder “Borussia”: “At “Intera” there are good players on every position, so they perform so confidently in Serie A. Inter are very dangerous in attack, but at the same time and the defense played solid. If you want to win tomorrow we must not squander our chances“.
Position in the group
In the first two rounds, Borussia Dortmund did not miss a single ball, making a home draw against Barcelona (0:0) and beating visiting Czech “Slavia” (2:0). “Inter” in turn, in stoppage time, have avoided defeat in the home match with “Slavia” (1:1), then on the road lost to “Barcelona” (1:2).
Standings in group F: 1. “Borussia” D — 4 points; 2. Barcelona — 4; 3. “Inter” — 1; 4. “Slavia” is 1.
Team Conte and favr in their respective leagues
Last weekend, Antonio Conte’s men and Lucien favr spent the next matches in national leagues. “Inter” this time the Italian Serie A was stronger in the scoring “shootout” with the “Sassuolo” through the doubles Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku — 4:3 (Berardi, 16, djuričić, 74, of God, 82 Martinez, 2, 71, penalty, Lukaku, 38, 45) and scored 21 points, takes the second place in the table, trailing the leader of the Turin “Juventus” is just one point.
In turn, the “Borussia” in the home Bundesliga meeting the minimum beat team from mönchengladbach — 1:0 (Royce, 58) with 15 points and shares third to fifth places with “Bavaria” and “Leipzig” at one point behind the same menjelajahi “Borussia” and “Wolfsburg”.
Judges from England
To work on the match between the trust and Conte favr UEFA has entrusted the officiating crew from England headed by the celebrated 20th of October their 41st birthday Anthony Taylor, who recently we could see in Kiev as the chief arbiter at the match of UEFA Euro 2020 between Ukraine and Portugal (2:1).
