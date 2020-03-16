“Inter” in days has collected nearly 3 million euros to combat coronavirus
Inter Milan have launched a crowdfunding campaign to combat the coronavirus, the official website of the Nerazzurri.
At the moment the total collection amounts to more than 2.8 million euros, of which 500 thousand were donated by players and club staff.
All proceeds will go to the Department of biomedical and clinical Sciences hospital Luigi Sacco in Milan.
Recall now that Italy is the strongest focus of the spread of coronavirus in Europe – the whole country is quarantined, and the players don’t train.
The coronavirus identified 10 players of Serie A. First contracted Juventus defender Daniele Abuse, as the epidemic has swept the players of the Genoa “Sampdoria” Manolo Gabbiadini, Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Antonio La Gumina and Fabio Depaoli got the virus.
Earlier it was reported that the losses of Serie A clubs can reach 700 million euros because of the unfinished season.
In June, to be held Euro 2020, however, with high probability, the tournament will take for 2021.