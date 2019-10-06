“Inter” – “Juventus” — 1:1: online video goals of the match of the championship Italy
Sunday, October 6, in the Italian Serie A is a match between the contenders for the title inter Milan coming in the first place, takes a longtime champion of eight (!) last season Turin “Juventus” (starts at 21:45).
“Blue-black” came to reporting the match with a perfect record, winning all six matches in the championship this season. Antonio Conte’s men have scored 13 goals and conceded just two, having the best defense at the moment in Serie A. as for the scorers, the three goals scored by Stefano Sensi and a summer novice team Belgian Romelu Lukaku.
As for Juventus, the “Old lady” under the direction of Maurizio Sarri has lost points only in the away match against Fiorentina and lags behind from “Intera” on two points. While that does not possess the performance of Cristiano Ronaldo with three goals he is the top scorer of Juventus.
Note that this summer the teams met in the International Champions Cup. In the Chinese Nanjing Juventus won on penalties — the main time ended in a draw 1:1.
For goals in the match of the Italian series And can be watched online in this news.
0:1 — Dibala (Juventus), 4 minutes
1:1 — Martinez (“inter”), 18 minutes
