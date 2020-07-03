Inter Milan made the first big transfer of the summer campaign
July 3, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Ashraf Hakimi
Inter Milan official website announced the signing of belonging to real Madrid right-back Ashraf Hakimi.
21-year-old Maracana Spanish player has signed with the Nerazzurri 5-year contract.
According to Spanish media, Ashraf has cost the club “San Siro” for 40 million euros. Also provides bonuses depending on the performances of the player.
Hakimi in the last two seasons played for dortmunsky Borussia Dortmund on loan, and during that time has established itself as one of the best wide defenders in the Bundesliga.
For “bees” Hakimi played 73 matches, scoring 12 goals and giving 17 assists. This season the player scored 9 goals and 10 assists.