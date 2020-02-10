Inter played 2 balls in the hot Milan Derby, scoring 4 goals opponent in half (video)
Inter
In the final match of the 23rd round of Serie A, at “San Siro” was the Derby between inter and AC Milan.
The match ended with fantastic victory of the nominal home team – inter 4:2.
In the first half, the full advantage owned “Milan”. Wards Stefano Pioli suddenly took aggressive tactics and crushed the opponent.
Inter suffered, but before the break, failed goals Ante Rebić (40 minutes) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (45+1) summed up the first half – 0:2.
However, the goal of the captain of the hosts of Brezovica Marcelo (51) cheered the players of “inter” – 1:2. And after 3 minutes the score was equal (Mathias Vecino) – 2:2.
In the 70th minute, the Dutchman Stefan de Vrij for the first time in match prints “inter” forward – 3:2.
And put an end in this Thriller Romelu Lukaku 90+4th minute – 4:2, and inter caught Juventus in the standings.